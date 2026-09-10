Massachusetts ranked 13th happiest state in the U.S., new study finds

A new study found that Massachusetts is one of the happiest states in the country.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the state ranked 13th in the U.S.

The rankings were determined by the physical health of residents living in the state, life expectancy, economy, unemployment, overall environment, and average income.

New Hampshire ranked at 10, Rhode Island 29, and Connecticut 7.

Massachusetts also ranked in the top five for safest states and lowest working hours.

Hawaii was ranked the happiest state in the country.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group