Live updates: US-Israel launches major attack on Iran

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and Massachusetts officials have been reacting to news of the attack.

President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “take over your government,“ one that has ruled over the nation since 1979.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations,” Trump said in a video announcing “major combat operations” were underway. “For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it.”

Representative Jake Auchincloss shared on X that, “Operation Epic Fury was a war of choice without congressional authorization.”

“Given his lies to the Iranian protestors about help on the way, his weakness in Ukraine, and his blood-for-oil scheme in Venezuela, this president has no credibility on either the strategy or law guiding foreign policy. Congress must reclaim its war powers and insist that military force against Iran be debated in plain view of the American people, not on Signal chats. I will vote Yes next week on the War Powers Resolution to end hostilities with Iran until & unless the president comes to Congress for an authorization. As I have previously on policy regarding China and Russia, I am ready to work across the aisle to craft congressionally directed strategy on Iran, especially for securing American air supremacy in the region and supporting the Iranian people’s right to self-determination. But first congressional Republicans must call the question on this fundamental issue of war powers by voting against a reckless commander-in-chief and for the Constitution.” — Rep. Jake Auchincloss

In a statement, Senator Ed Markey called it “illegal” and “unconstitutional,” saying this action held danger for all Americans.

“It was not approved by Congress and holds dangers for all Americans. Trump’s illegal actions raise the threat of escalation into a wider regional war with grave risks for U.S. troops and civilians in the region. Trump has consistently exaggerated the imminence of Iran’s nuclear threat, even after insisting the United States ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear program during his illegal Operation Midnight Hammer attack. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted Iran is not enriching uranium. There was time for diplomacy before this attack, and there still is. Congress must immediately vote on Senators Kaine and Schiff’s bipartisan War Powers Resolution and do its constitutional duty. A diplomatic solution remains the best way to permanently and verifiably prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. This is a crisis of Trump’s creation. Americans do not want another endless war in the Middle East. They do not want to see young men and women sent overseas for endless warfare while families at home cannot afford health care. If Trump does not stop this war now, Congress must. No more war with Iran.” — Senator Ed Markey

