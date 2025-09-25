Massachusetts man killed in fiery car wreck in New Hampshire

RINDGE, N.H. — A fiery car wreck in New Hampshire on Wednesday night claimed the life of a Massachusetts man and left a second Bay State resident seriously injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving entrapment, a fire, and serious injuries in the area of 422 Route 119 in Rindge around 9:15 p.m. learned a burning Ford Fiesta had been extinguished by a good Samaritan, according to the Rindge Police Department.

The driver of the Fiesta, Richard Pezzolesi, 52, of Winchendon, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver involved in the crash, 24-year-old Robert Adams, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that Pezzolesi was traveling west on Route 119 and attempting to turn onto Old Ashburnham Road when he collided head-on with Adams’ Jeep Compass, causing both vehicles to roll over 100 feet and come to a rest on top of each other, police said.

Pezzolesi had to be pulled from the wreckage, while Adams escaped on his own.

The operator of a third car drove through the debris field before emergency crews arrived at the scene, rendering their vehicle inoperable due to undercarriage damage, according to police. They were not hurt.

Police noted that a fourth vehicle also drove over the debris, but failed to stop. There was no immediate word on whether they were injured or if their vehicle sustained damage.

Representatives from Cournoyer’s Family Funeral Home and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the Rindge Police Department at 603-899-5009.

An investigation is ongoing.

