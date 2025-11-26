Massachusetts man facing multiple charges after vehicle pursuit ends in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested on multiple charges after a pursuit that ended in Manchester.

According to State Police, around 1:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Troopers received a report that members of the Epping Police Department had been briefly involved in a pursuit involving a silver 2026 Chevrolet Silverado that had fled from them and was last seen traveling on Route 101 westbound.

Shortly after, the same truck was seen speeding at 105 mph by members of the Candia Police Department.

A state trooper saw the truck as it got I-93 going south in Manchester.

The trooper caught up to the truck at Exit 1 on I-293 northbound and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Alejandro Vargas, 27, of Lowell, Massachusetts, refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

Vargas took Exit 4 on I-293, onto Arnold Street in Manchester, a dead end.

Realizing that he was on a dead-end road, Vargas turned the truck around and, while attempting to evade arrest, struck a State Police cruiser driven by another trooper, police said.

After crashing into two additional parked vehicles, Vargas and a passenger got out of the Chevrolet and fled on foot in opposite directions.

Police were able to arrest Vargas a short time later, the passenger was not located.

Vargas was found to have an outstanding warrant for arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service. He was also charged with felony reckless conduct – deadly weapon, misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, simple assault and conduct after an accident, along with several violations.

Vargas is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester District Court on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

