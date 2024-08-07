Massachusetts man dies while hiking with family in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — A Massachusetts man died while on a hike in New Hampshire’s White Mountains on Tuesday afternoon, officials announced Wednesday.

The hiker, a 52-year-old Topsfield resident, was on a trek with his family between the summits of North and South peaks on the Kingsman Ridge Trail when he suffered a medical emergency just after 2 p.m., according to New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief.

A New Hampshire Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter team was called in to assist in the rescue efforts because the man was located about four miles from the nearest trailhead, Fish and Game said.

The helicopter team ultimately reached the distressed hiker just before 4 p.m. and continued life-saving measures that family members and other good Samaritan hikers had started.

Rescuers rushed to transport the hiker down to an awaiting ambulance, but the man passed away. He was transported from the scene by a local funeral home.

Fish and Game didn’t release the name of the hiker due to pending family notification.

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group