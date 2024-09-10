Massachusetts man captures Polaris Dawn launch on video from home

ABINGTON, Mass. — Gerry Haas got up early on Tuesday to watch the Polaris Dawn mission make its way into space.

And he caught it all on video.

Haas, an Abington resident, captured a small dot of the capsule moving across the sky.

The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Boston 25 spoke with Haas on Tuesday morning about the amazing sight.

“I enjoy it. As someone who has drove to Florida a bunch of times, I’m always impressed that something can take off in Florida and come by in 10 minutes, after it sometimes has taken me days to drive back, and sometimes a day or two to fly home with delays,” Haas said.

Private Spaceflight A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a crew of four lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux/AP)

“It’s pretty impressive. But I always have followed the space program ever since the days of the Mercury program,” Haas said.

Tuesday is historic because the Polaris Dawn mission is on it’s way 870 miles from Earth, the farthest any human has traveled since the Apollo moon mission.

On board is retired military fighter pilot and New Hampshire native Scott Poteet. He is joined by billionaire Jared Isaacman and two Space X employees. They will be attempting the first ever private space walk.

The mission is set to last five days in orbit where they will be testing technology on behalf of Space X.

The Polaris Dawn mission is expected to be filled with record setting heights.

And this mission may also mark the farthest that any woman has ever traveled into space as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group