Massachusetts lawmakers speak out following fatal Minnesota ICE shooting

By Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Lawmakers around the state are sounding off after a federal immigration officer shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti. He was an ICU nurse at a VA hospital. He was described as an “avid outdoorsman who enjoyed getting in adventures with Joule, his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog who also recently died.”

Seth Moulton took to social media to post a video, calling ICE “pathetic, untrained, unprofessional COWARDS.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren called the incident “horrific.”

In a follow-up tweet, Warren said that she’d be voting no in the Senate on the upcoming funding bill for DHS and ICE.

“As Trump’s masked, untrained agents terrorize our communities, we should not give a penny more to this rogue agency.”

Senator Ed Markey said that federal agents should be held accountable.

Governor Healey issued a statement, saying, “Enough is enough.”

Mayor Wu also issued a statement, denouncing the Trump Administration’s acts in Minnesota, advising Americans leave the city.

“After another gruesome act of fatal violence by federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis, all Americans must demand that the Trump Administration end its deadly, unlawful, and unconstitutional occupation of the Twin Cities. The ongoing invasion of our cities by a dangerous and out-of-control federal administration must be stopped. This week, the City of Boston led 44 cities around the country in supporting the federal lawsuit to end the illegal ICE surge in Minnesota. Our hearts are with Alex Pretti’s loved ones and the people of Minnesota and we share their grief. While we mourn once again a tragic and needless death, we urge the court to take immediate action to stop the violence, end the occupation, and help local leaders in the Twin Cities restore peace to these communities under siege.”

—  Michelle Wu, Boston Mayor

Democratic WHIP Katherine Clark called for the removal of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Representative Stephen Lynch commented on the incident, comparing the acts of federal agents to those of the Gestapo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

