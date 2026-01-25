Massachusetts lawmakers speak out following fatal Minnesota ICE shooting

BOSTON — Lawmakers around the state are sounding off after a federal immigration officer shot and killed a man in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Alex Pretti. He was an ICU nurse at a VA hospital. He was described as an “avid outdoorsman who enjoyed getting in adventures with Joule, his beloved Catahoula Leopard dog who also recently died.”

Seth Moulton took to social media to post a video, calling ICE “pathetic, untrained, unprofessional COWARDS.”

.@icegov YOU ARE COWARDS. You are all absolute, pathetic, untrained, unprofessional COWARDS. Todd Lyons and the rest of you not only need to be defunded, you need to be PROSECUTED. pic.twitter.com/AiXak9aGSE — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) January 24, 2026

Senator Elizabeth Warren called the incident “horrific.”

Horrific. Trump’s federal agents shot and killed another person.



Republicans in control of Congress could put a stop to this chaos.



Enough. Get ICE out of Minnesota, stop funding this violence, and end the assault on our communities. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2026

In a follow-up tweet, Warren said that she’d be voting no in the Senate on the upcoming funding bill for DHS and ICE.

“As Trump’s masked, untrained agents terrorize our communities, we should not give a penny more to this rogue agency.”

Senator Ed Markey said that federal agents should be held accountable.

BREAKING: Trump’s thugs just shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. Eyewitnesses are describing it as an execution.



We cannot keep living like this and people can’t keep dying like this. Stop funding DHS. Impeach Kristi Noem. Hold these agents accountable. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 24, 2026

Governor Healey issued a statement, saying, “Enough is enough.”

Just stop. Enough is enough. President Trump and Kristi Noem need to call ICE agents back.



We stand with the people of Minnesota. President Trump needs to listen to Governor Walz and end this operation now. pic.twitter.com/W9FnxUHGYR — Governor Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) January 24, 2026

Mayor Wu also issued a statement, denouncing the Trump Administration’s acts in Minnesota, advising Americans leave the city.

“After another gruesome act of fatal violence by federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis, all Americans must demand that the Trump Administration end its deadly, unlawful, and unconstitutional occupation of the Twin Cities. The ongoing invasion of our cities by a dangerous and out-of-control federal administration must be stopped. This week, the City of Boston led 44 cities around the country in supporting the federal lawsuit to end the illegal ICE surge in Minnesota. Our hearts are with Alex Pretti’s loved ones and the people of Minnesota and we share their grief. While we mourn once again a tragic and needless death, we urge the court to take immediate action to stop the violence, end the occupation, and help local leaders in the Twin Cities restore peace to these communities under siege.” — Michelle Wu, Boston Mayor

Democratic WHIP Katherine Clark called for the removal of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

We’ve all seen the horrifying video. ICE committed another murder in broad daylight — and Republicans continue to lie.



Kristi Noem must be removed. These illegitimate agents need to leave Minnesota and should be prosecuted.



Democrats will demand justice and accountability for… — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) January 24, 2026

Representative Stephen Lynch commented on the incident, comparing the acts of federal agents to those of the Gestapo.

ICE agents just brutally executed the second U.S. citizen in recent days on the streets of Minneapolis - this man was simply filming masked and armed ICE agents who have been approaching people randomly on the streets of that city, asking that people produce papers and… — Rep. Stephen F. Lynch (@RepStephenLynch) January 24, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

