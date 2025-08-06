Massachusetts is home to 2 of the 10 ‘hottest’ zip codes in America

BEVERLY, Mass. — Massachusetts is home to two of the 10 “hottest” zip codes in America for 2025, according to a new ranking.

Earlier this week, Realtor.com published its annual “Hottest Zip Codes” report, which spotlights the communities in the U.S. where buyer interest is strongest and homes are flying off the market.

The popular real estate website says the report highlights areas that “remain attractive to buyers, and therefore competitive, even as the nationwide trends point to slower home sales and softer price trends in many markets.”

The report indicated the 2025 ranking factored in data including market demand and the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com.

“The country’s 10 hottest zip codes largely fall within desirable suburban corridors, where buyers can take advantage of slower-paced suburban living without giving up access to an economic hub,” Realtor wrote in its ranking.

The North Shore city of Beverly topped Realtor’s list, while the Worcester County city of Leominster checked in third on the list.

Elsewhere in southern New England, Trumbull, Connecticut, ranked seventh, Cumberland, Rhode Island, ranked eighth, and South Windsor, Connecticut, ranked ninth.

The top 10 hottest zips ranked as follows:

1 01915 Beverly, MA 2 08053 Marlton, NJ 3 01453 Leominster, MA 4 63021 Ballwin, MO 5 07470 Wayne, NJ 6 44149 Strongsville, OH 7 06611 Trumbull, CT 8 02864 Cumberland, RI 9 06074 South Windsor, CT 10 43209 Bexley, OH

"Located within the Boston metro area, Beverly combines coastal charm with relative affordability, attracting homebuyers eager to balance quality of life with proximity to a major economic hub," Realtor wrote of the Essex County community. “Though its median listing price reached $719,000 in June, more than $250,000 above the national norm, it remained nearly 16% below the Boston metro average.”

Homes in Beverly spent just 16 days on the market and received nearly five times more listing views than the national average, according to Realtor.

Realtor also noted that buyers are “drawn by Beverly’s commuter rail access to Boston, its natural beauty, and its blend of small-town charm with big-city convenience.”

To view Realtor’s top 50 ranking for 2025, click here.

