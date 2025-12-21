Massachusetts hikers rescued in New Hampshire, one minor charged with alcohol possession

JAFFREY, N.H. — Two hikers from Massachusetts were rescued after falling into a brook on Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Officials say one of the hikers was heavily intoxicated.

According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, at approximately 10 p.m. on December 19, officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were alerted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of three hikers in distress on the Ferry Spring Trail of Mount Monadnock.

Officials said that upon making contact with the hikers via cellphone, it became evident that one hiker was attempting to provide aid to two hikers in distress.

The two hikers, identified as 18-year-old Shawn Paelian and 18-year-old Brendan Girouard from Wichendon, Massachusetts, had fallen into a brook and were wet and freezing.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say high winds, dropping temperatures, and their soaking wet clothes created a situation for life threatening cold weather injuries.

According to officials, the two hikers in distress had no food, water, warm clothes, change of clothes, or any cold weather gear.

One of the hikers was able to walk down the mountain under his own power, however the other hiker was unable to move and suffering from cold weather injuries.

Rescue crews eventually got him out of his frozen clothes and began to warm him up.

Officials say the pair had started their hike after dark, and one of the hikers, identified as Girouard, was heavily intoxicated.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say he will be charged with minor in possession of alcohol and it will be recommended that the hiking pair be billed for the rescue.

