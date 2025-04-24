Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern announces unexpected death of his daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern on Thursday announced that his daughter had passed away while on a trip in Italy.

In a statement, Rep. McGovern said his daughter, Molly, faced a “rare cancer diagnosis,” but noted her passing was “unexpected.”

“Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity, refusing to let her illness slow her down,” McGovern, his wife Lisa, and their son Patrick said in the statement. “She had just finished a semester abroad in Australia. She passed away unexpectedly in Italy while visiting a good friend and his family.”

The McGovern family described Molly as a kind, joyful, genuine, loving young woman who was ”wise beyond her years." She was also a “fierce” fan of the Boston Bruins.

“Molly radiated pure joy. She lit up every room with her beaming smile, full of laughter, endless warmth, and a sharp wit that could disarm you in an instant. She was unbelievably funny, fiercely loyal, and wise beyond her years. Molly had a rare gift: She made everyone feel special, because she genuinely believed everyone was special,” the family said of Molly. “She treated people with compassion and kindness, always standing up for the underdog, and making fast friends wherever she went. Her love for the Boston Bruins was fierce, but it was no match for the love she gave so freely to her family and friends. If you ever met Molly, you carried a piece of her light with you. She had that kind of effect on people.”

The McGovern family expressed pride over Molly’s accomplishments and all the people she touched in her life.

“We love you, Molly. We miss you already,” the family added.

Rep. McGovern serves residents of the 2nd Congressional District of Massachusetts.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group