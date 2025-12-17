Massachusetts commission advances assisted living safety, affordability measures after fatal fire

A Massachusetts commission formed to improve safety and affordability in assisted living residences is finalizing its recommendations to state leaders after the deadly Fall River fire in July that claimed 10 lives and injured 30.

The commission, established prior to the fire, is now focused on several key recommendations to enhance emergency preparedness.

These recommendations include the appointment of at least one staff member per shift as a resident safety coordinator, establishing clear evacuation and shelter-in-place protocols and maintaining appropriate evacuation equipment.

Among the proposed measures is the creation of an affordability task force aimed at addressing the rising costs associated with assisted living facilities.

The commission intends to complete its report by the end of the year, emphasizing the urgent need for improved safety protocols.

In October, Boston 25 Investigates showed exclusive 3D imaging inside the Gabriel Home in Fall River identifying faulty, recalled sprinklers.

Earlier this month, Boston 25 learned the operator of the home and the sprinkler inspection company are suing one another, each claiming the other was responsible for not recalling the sprinklers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group