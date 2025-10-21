Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announces reelection bid

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell has officially launched her campaign for a second term.

Campbell made the announcement in a video released shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“I share my story because it’s not a Black person’s story. Not because it’s a poor person’s story. It’s an American story,” Campbell said in the video. “That’s why I’m running for attorney general. Over the past three years, I’ve kept my word and prioritized all of you, the people.”

Campbell continued, “We’re making Massachusetts more affordable, protecting consumers, and putting money directly back into the pockets of our residents. When you win, we all win.”

I’m Andrea Joy Campbell, and I’m running for re-election as Massachusetts’ Attorney General.



My story isn’t just a Black person’s story, or a poor person’s story. It’s an American story, from Roxbury to Princeton to public office. pic.twitter.com/JF3qWICICQ — Andrea Joy Campbell (@AJCampbellMA) October 21, 2025

At 9 a.m., Campbell made a formal announcement in the South End in Roxbury, steps away from where she grew up.

Campbell made history in 2022 as the first Black woman elected attorney general in Massachusetts and is also the first woman of color to hold a statewide office.

Before becoming attorney general, Campbell served as president of the Boston City Council.

Campbell, a Princeton graduate, tragically lost her mother in a car accident when she was just eight months old, and her father was incarcerated for much of her early childhood. She said the strength she found in the community has helped her overcome tragedy.

She concluded her announcement saying, “We can truly make this Commonwealth a place where everyone, no matter who you are or where you come from, can dream big and actually have those dreams realized. But I can’t do this by myself. Together, we can get this done.”

As of now, no other candidates have entered the race.

