Massachusetts aims to reduce emergency shelter costs to $350 million per year

BOSTON — The Healey administration is aiming to eventually limit shelter costs to $350 million per year compared to the more than $1 billion dollars spent this fiscal year.

Governor Healey announced her plan on Friday that would bring significant changes over the next 19 months.

It includes winding down the use of 56 hotels and motels across the state and cutting down the shelter stay limit from nine months to six months.

Those steps will come with increased resources for finding long-term housing.

Healey is proposing that the rental stipend families can receive under state’s HomeBASE program increase from $15,000 per family per year to $25,000 per family per year.

“The landlord gets payments from HomeBASE. As a family’s income increases, the goal is to get their income so they’re no longer dependent on HomeBASE,” said Jeff Thielman, President and CEO of the International Institute of New England.

The state intends to slash the 7,500-family limit across shelter system to below 3,500.

“To make the Governor’s plan work, the shelter system and all of us who work in it, have to work faster than we are right now,” said Thielman.

The plans to further limit shelter stays would need the approval of lawmakers.

If approved, families considered more capable of supporting themselves could potentially face 30-day shelter limits.

“I think moving to a six-month limit is going to be tricky,” said Thielman. “There is a shortage of available units all across the state.”

Thielman said most of the migrant families his organization is working with in the shelter system have been temporarily paroled into the country for humanitarian reasons.

He said many have applied for or have received temporary protective status.

President-elect Trump has said he plans to end those legal entry programs.

“It’s highly unlikely that President Trump will have the ability to revoke someone’s lawful status,” said Thielman.

Trump has said that the more than one million migrants who are in the U.S. under Humanitarian Parole will be subject to deportations.

While Massachusetts is not a sanctuary state, it has eight sanctuary cities.

Mayors in those communities and Governor Healey have all said that they will not target people based on their immigration status.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

