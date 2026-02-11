Mass. woman sentenced to one day in prison for forging Social Security checks of a dead person

BOSTON — An East Weymouth woman has been sentenced to serve one day in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining the Social Security benefits of a person who died in 2015.

Debora A. Siler, 68, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following time served, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Tuesday. U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin handed down her sentence.

Siler was also ordered to pay $62,885 in restitution.

Siler pleaded guilty last September to one count of bank fraud. She was charged in August 2025.

Prosecutors said the fraud went on for more than five years.

From June 2015 through September 2020, Siler fraudulently obtained approximately $61,685 in Social Security benefits and a $1,200 COVID economic impact payment, Foley said.

Siler had access to the checkbook and debit card of a Social Security beneficiary who died in May 2015.

Prosecutors said Siler did not report the beneficiary’s death to the Social Security Administration or the bank where the benefits were deposited.

Instead, she accessed the improperly paid benefits by forging the name of the dead beneficiary on several checks and regularly depleting the account funds through debit card transactions, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group