'MAYENARD', Mass. — A Massachusetts town has officially signed off on a name change in honor of Patriots’ starting QB Drake Maye.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the town of Maynard will be redubbed “Mayenard”!

Maye had a sensational sophomore season, becoming a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards while leading the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl.

Maye and the New England Patriots (17-3) take on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks (16-3) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks have the NFL’s stingiest defense, led by tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seattle allowed just 17.1 points per game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

