Mass. teen arrested for allegedly speeding 120mph in New Hampshire

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
A Massachusetts teen has been arrested for allegedly speeding over 100 miles per hour on a New Hampshire highway.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, a New Hampshire State Police trooper noticed a driver speeding south down F.E. Everett Parkway in Nashua a department spokesperson said.

Using LiDAR technology, the trooper determined the 2020 Ford Edge was driving around 120 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a NH SP spokesperson.

The trooper pulled over Derek Nazzaro, 19, of Tewksbury before arresting him and charging with reckless operation

During the traffic stop, police say Nazzaro also displayed a fake Massachusetts driver’s license.

Nazzaro was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

