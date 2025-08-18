Mass. State Trooper hospitalized following confrontation with suspect in Danvers

DANVERS, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been hospitalized following a confrontation with a suspect in Danvers.

According to the State Police, they received a lookout alert from the Salem Police Department for a black GMC W4500, which was wanted in connection with a domestic assault and battery.

A Trooper who was on patrol located the vehicle on Mill Street in Danvers.

Once the Trooper encountered the wanted individual, they became aggressive, assaulting the Trooper. This led to the Trooper using OC Spray to apprehend the suspect and take them into custody.

Following the incident, first responders transported the suspect and the Trooper to Beverly Hospital for further evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

