Mass. State Police increasing highway presence as part of state’s ‘Move Over’ law

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police are increasing their presence on highways this weekend as part of a new enforcement campaign to ensure drivers comply with the state’s ‘Move Over’ law.

The ‘Move Over’ law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency vehicles stopped on the highway. This campaign comes after several incidents involving roadside workers, including the death of a MassDOT worker earlier this year and injuries to others, highlighting the law’s importance.

“If you see flashing lights - move over. Move over. Move over. It’s the law here in Massachusetts,” emphasized a public service announcement.

Trooper Sean Clark, who was hit by a car in June while on duty in Chicopee, spoke about his experience and the significance of the ‘Move Over’ law. He survived the incident but faced a long recovery.

“In the early stages of my recovery, I spent time in the hospital where I spent a lot of time thinking about how close I came to never seeing my wife and my kids again,” Clark said. “That’s why this law matters, because behind every person you see in uniform is a family waiting for us to come home.”

The campaign will run through Tuesday, with violators of the law facing a $100 fine and points added to their driving record. The initiative aims to prevent further tragedies and ensure the safety of those working on the roads.

