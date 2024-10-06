Mass. State Lottery winners: 2 people win $10M prizes on tickets sold at different liquor stores

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents recently won $10 million prizes on scratch tickets that were sold at liquor stores in two different communities.
Michael Fitzgerald, of Boylston, chose the cash option on his “$10,000,000 Cash Blast” $20 instant ticket game and received a one-time payment of $6,500,000, the Lottery Commission said.
Fitzgerald told the Lottery that chose to play the Cash Blast game because he saw that there were a lot of big prizes remaining.
He bought his winning ticket at Star Liquor at 507 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
Moneybags Capital Trust, of Quincy, chose to receive its “$10,000,000 Cash King” prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6,500,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Jobi Liquors at 170 Cambridge Street in Boston. The store receives a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.
