Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $5M prize on scratch ticket sold in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $5 million prize on a scratch ticket he purchased in Peabody.

Cesko Gjinaj of Peabody chose the cash option on his “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $3,250,000 (before taxes), according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Gjinaj told the lottery he plans on investing in either a business or property with his winnings.

Gjinaj purchased his winning ticket at From Brazil Restaurant, 72 Walnut St. in Peabody.

The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

