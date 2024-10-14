Mass. State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000 Mass Cash prizes in Saturday drawing

There were a pair of tickets that hit for $100,000 prizes sold in Massachusetts for Saturday night’s Mass Cash drawing.

One $100,000 ticket was sold at Trucchi’s Market in Middleboro, while the second $100,000 ticket was sold at S&M Liquors in Wakefield, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Mass Cash drawings are held daily and the game costs $1 per ticket to play.

To play, gamers must select five numbers between 1-35. The numbers can be picked manually or via Quic Pic.

Those who match five numbers win $100,00, while four matched numbers earn a prize of $250, and three matched numbers earn $10.

