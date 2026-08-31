Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman claims $100K Mass Cash prize just before ticket expired

HOLBROOK, Mass. — A Holbrook woman narrowly avoided missing out on a six-figure lottery prize, claiming a winning Mass Cash ticket just days before it was set to expire.

The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that Margery Daly claimed a $100,000 Mass Cash prize from the game’s Aug. 29, 2025, drawing.

Daly claimed her winnings on Aug. 27, 2026, just four days before the one-year deadline for claiming the prize.

According to the Lottery, Daly said she plans to use the money to help her friends.

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The winning ticket was purchased at T Square Food Shop at 31 North Franklin Street in Holbrook. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Mass Cash and other draw game winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Any unclaimed Lottery prizes are returned to the Lottery’s net profit fund, which is distributed to all 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

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