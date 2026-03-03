Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman to buy new home with $1M scratch ticket prize

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman plans to purchase a new home after she recently won a big prize on a scratch ticket.

Colleen Sweet, of Shrewsbury, chose the cash option on her “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Sweet purchased her winning ticket at Turnpike Liquors at 166 Boston Road in Shrewsbury.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group