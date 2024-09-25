Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $1M on scratch ticket sold at beer market

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket he purchased at a South Shore beer market.

Mark Farina, of Braintree, chose the cash option on his “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Farina told the Lottery that he plans to do home improvements and put some of his winnings towards retirement and his family.

Farina purchased his winning ticket at Resendes Market on Washington Street in Braintree.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group