Mass. State Lottery winner: Man wins $1M prize on scratch ticket purchased at liquor store

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket he purchased at a local liquor store.

Jose Tejada Grullon, of Worcester, chose the cash option on his “Bonus 100X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Grullon told the Lottery that he plans to invest his winnings.

He purchased the winning ticket at O’Hara’s Wine & Liquors at 402 W. Boylston Street in Worcester.

O’Hara’s Wine & Liquors gets a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

