Mass. State Lottery winner: Man to buy car, travel to Europe with $4M scratch ticket prize

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has big plans after he recently won a $4 million prize on a scratch ticket.

William Darden, of Boston, recently became the fourth and final grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Darden chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $200,000, the Lottery said.

Darden told the Lottery that he plans on using his winnings to buy a dog and a car, as well as to take a trip to Europe.

He purchased his winning ticket at Winners Corner at 2302 Turnpike Street in North Andover.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

