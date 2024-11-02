Mass. State Lottery winner: Bridgewater woman wins million prize on scratch ticket game

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently won a $1 million prize on a scratch-ticket game.

Beverly Colton of Bridgewater cash option for his “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game prize. She received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Colton purchased her winning ticket at Roche Bros., 233 Broad St. in Bridgewater.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

