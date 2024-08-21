Mass. restaurant sells 3rd lottery ticket worth $1M or more in last 6 months

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts eatery has sold three winning lottery tickets worth at least $1 million since March.

Sean Durnin, of Nantucket, is the latest customer to strike it rich on a ticket he recently purchased at the Old South Diner at 57 Old South Road in Nantucket, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.

Durnin, a restauranteur on the island, won the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts Lottery’s new “$10,000,000 Bonanza” $20 instant ticket game, claiming his winnings on Tuesday.

The string of winners at Old South Diner began March 11, when a $1 million prize was won on a “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” $10 ticket, and continued on June 10 when a $2 million prize was won on a “Lifetime Millions” $50 ticket, according to the Lottery.

The diner receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of Durnin’s winning ticket, adding to the combined total of $30,000 it has already received for the previous two winning tickets sold.

In recounting the events that led up to him purchasing the ticket, Durnin told the lottery that he was delivering food when a car seat stored in the back of his truck fell out along the way. While retracing his route, he stopped at Old South Diner to get a snack and bought an instant ticket.

Durnin left the diner, found the car seat on his way home, and scratched the ticket to reveal the big prize.

Durnin told the Lottery that his wife and son are his universe. He plans on putting his winnings toward investments for their son.

The Lottery noted that three $10 million prizes and five $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the “$10,000,000 Bonanza” instant ticket, which launched this month.

