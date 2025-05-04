Mass. native Frederick Richard breaks backflip world record

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Massachusetts native Frederick “Flips” Richard is adding another record to his list of achievements.

The 21-year-old Olympic gymnast from Stoughton shattered the Guinness World Record for most backflips in a single day.

The goal was 1,001 flips, but Richard wasn’t about to stop there — he added 10 more, bringing his total to 1,011 backflips in 24 hours.

“I’m glad I can inspire people, kids, to do fun things and leave your mark — that’s what I’m here to do,” Richard said during his livestream.

Richard raised over $33,000 to fund gymnastics equipment for children in Africa.

After his final flip, Richard headed straight to the hospital to meet his newborn nephew.

