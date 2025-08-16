Mass. moves to legalize social marijuana use at venues and businesses

BOSTON — Massachusetts is moving toward legalizing social marijuana use at a variety of venues and businesses as the state published proposed regulations for social cannabis consumption on Friday and began accepting public comments.

Regulations would establish three types of licenses for social cannabis consumption: supplemental for dispensaries and other cannabis businesses to offer on-site consumption, hospitality for new or existing non-cannabis businesses, including yoga studios and theater, and event organizer for temporary events like rallies and festivals, the State House News Service reported.

The Secretary of State’s Office estimates 400 small businesses would be affected, and they will not have to hire additional employees to comply with the proposed regulations, the website states.

Nick Gamache, who works at a Dracut cannabis dispensary, welcomes the opportunity to smoke marijuana or consume other cannabis products in a social setting.

“I look at it like going to the bar. Just instead of getting drunk, you’re getting a little high,” Gamache said. “I think it would bring in a lot more traffic and business to the company, because actually, a lot of people that come in… ask if they can consume indoors or outside.”

But Linda Norosky told Boston 25 News she would be unhappy if she attended an event where people were smoking marijuana.

“I don’t like it. It’s intrusive, because it stinks,” Norosky said. “I don’t have any problem that they want to do it. That’s their business; I’m fine with that. But it intrudes on all of us, because the smell is horrendous.”

Such input will be considered by the Cannabis Control Commission as they work toward finalizing regulations.

The CCC will hold a public hearing on Sept. 8, at its Worcester office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

