SWEDEN, ME — A Massachusetts man is in critical condition after he drove his truck into the side of a house late Wednesday night.

According to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Sweden Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a residence on Lovell Road just after 11 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash into a house.

Arriving companies found 52-year-old Sean T. Demaggio of Wilmington, Massachusetts, behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford F250 pickup truck that was crushed underneath a chimney.

Mass. man seriously injured after crashing truck into house in Maine, police say (Oxford County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Demaggio sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bridgton Hospital before being Life Flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Investigators say Demaggio drove through the intersection of Lovell Road and Plummer School Road at a high rate of speed, eventually slamming into the side of the home. The force of the crash tore a hole through an exterior wall and knocked down the chimney on top of the truck.

Pictures from the scene show the extensive damage done to both the vehicle and house.

The sheriff’s office says Demaggio was the only person in the truck at the time and no one was inside the residence either.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although authorities say speed was a likely factor.

