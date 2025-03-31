Mass. man plans on investing winnings from ‘$200-a-week-for-life’ lottery prize

WHITMAN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is enjoying a sizeable lottery win.

James Hawker of Whitman has won a $200 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$200 a Week for Life” $2 instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement Monday.

Hawker chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $160,000, before taxes, officials said. He said he plans on investing his winnings.

James Hawker (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

The winning ticket was purchased at AL Prime Energy, 79 Temple St. in Whitman.

The store will receive a $2,080 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

