Mass. man plans on investing winnings from ‘$200-a-week-for-life’ lottery prize

WHITMAN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is enjoying a sizeable lottery win.
James Hawker of Whitman has won a $200 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$200 a Week for Life” $2 instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement Monday.
Hawker chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $160,000, before taxes, officials said. He said he plans on investing his winnings.
The winning ticket was purchased at AL Prime Energy, 79 Temple St. in Whitman.
The store will receive a $2,080 bonus for its sale of this ticket.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
