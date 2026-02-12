Mass. man gets time in federal prison for extortion and threats, feds say

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced in federal court in Springfield for making online threats and extortion demands, the U.S. Attorney said.

Michael Andrew Rodgers, 32, of Windsor, a small town in western Massachusetts, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Mark Mastroianni handed down his sentence.

In November 2025, Rodgers pleaded guilty to one count of threatening interstate communications and one count of extortionate interstate communications. He was arrested and charged in September 2024.

On April 5, 2023, prosecutors said Rodgers posted a threat on the Google review page of a Springfield medical practice that stated: “They gonna get what’s coming soon. […] Will be there in the morning to get them myself one way or another. Locked and loaded.”

Beneath this text, Rodgers included an image of a hand holding a gun, prosecutors said.

On April 6, 2024, Rodgers submitted a threat through a fraud reporting website for the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General with the intent to extort Social Security disability benefits.

Specifically, according to prosecutors, Rodgers stated: “I m gonna start taking what I need. By any means nessacary. […] GIVE ME MY MONEY OR IM GONNA START DROPPING PEOPLE. YOULL NEVER FIND MY WEAPONS SO STOP LOOKING AND GIVE ME MY CHECK. […] NEXT TIME I SLICE SOMETHING OPEN. IT WONT BE ME. ITLL BE ONE OF YOUR CHILDREN ILL MERC A WHOLE SCHOOL AND NOT GIVE A F***. […] SO YOULL BE MY FIRST TARGET IF YOU KEEP REFUSING TO HELP ME.”

The investigation involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, Office of Investigations, Boston Field Division and the Massachusetts State Police, Springfield Police, Windsor Police, and Federal Protective Service.

