Mass. man dies in crash after police pursuit in New Hampshire

CANTERBURY, N.H. — A Massachusetts man has died in a crash after a police pursuit in New Hampshire.

According to police, around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, Troopers tried to perform a traffic stop of a vehicle for speeding on I-93 northbound near Exit 12 in Canterbury.

The driver failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle, identified as a blue 2020 Honda Civic, was seen traveling erratically and speeding up to 120 miles per hour.

As the Honda approached Exit 18, the driver attempted to take the off-ramp but lost control. The vehicle went off the road, crossed the northbound on-ramp, went down an embankment, and struck a tree.

The driver, identified as Benjamin Tapia Gately, 20, of Saugus, Massachusetts, was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but Tapia Gately was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tapia Gately was the only occupant of the Honda.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Kenneth McGrath at (603) 223-4381 or Kenneth.T.McGrath@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

