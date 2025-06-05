Mass. man dead after being thrown from motorcycle in crash on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after authorities say he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Cape Cod on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on West Falmouth Highway in the area of Wishing Moon Hill in Falmouth just before 1:30 p.m. found a motorcyclist in the road suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The motorcyclist, who police identified as 65-year-old Hudson native Kenneth Lavache, was pronounced dead at Falmouth Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police noted that a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle had pulled out onto West Falmouth Highway and failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming motorcyclist.

“The motorcycle struck the front driver’s side of the vehicle, resulting in the operator being ejected,” the department said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on whether charges had been filed in connection with the crash.

Massachusetts State Police are leading an investigation.

