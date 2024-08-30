Mass. man claims lottery cash prize two weeks before expiration

DORCHESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has claimed a lottery cash prize two weeks before it was set to expire.

Noel Vasquez of Boston is the winner of a $100,000 Mass Cash prize in the game on September 12, 2023.

Vasquez claimed his prize on Tuesday, August 27 at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Headquarters in Dorchester, two weeks before it was set to expire, the Massachusetts lottery said.

Vasquez purchased his winning ticket at Sunoco at 545 Harvard St. in Brookline. The store has received a $1,000 bonus for its sale of this winning ticket.

“Mass Cash and Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes,” the lottery said. “Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.”

Two additional prizes are also set to expire next week.

The $100,000 Mass Cash drawn on September 4, 2023, with winning numbers 1-15-22-27-32 must be claimed. The winning ticket was sold at the A&A Gas Express, at 820 High St. in Holyoke.

The second prize that needs to be claimed is a $50,000 Powerball prize with winning numbers 9-14-20-23-63, 1. That ticket was sold at the Rt 99 Smoke Shop in Everett.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

