Mass. man charged with receiving stolen government money and making false statements

BOSTON — A Lynn man has been charged with receiving stolen Social Security benefits and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney said.

James C. Burdulis, 56, was charged Thursday with one count each of receiving stolen government money or property and making false statements, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Burdulis will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Prosecutors allege Burdulis received approximately $63,959 in stolen Social Security benefits from June 2019 through June 2025.

Additionally, Burdulis allegedly submitted a fraudulent representative payee report to the Social Security Administration in June 2024, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors further allege that Burdulis stated in the fraudulent report that he spent money received from the Social Security Administration on behalf of a beneficiary in 2023 and 2024, but that the beneficiary died in 2019.

For the charge of receiving stolen government money or property, Burdulis faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

For the charge of false statements, Burdulis faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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