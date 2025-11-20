Mass. man arrested after 9 explosive devices found during traffic stop, police say

PRINCETON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after officers discovered nine explosive devices during a traffic stop on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Police launched an investigation into 27-year-old Jason E. Baldarelli, Jr., after reports of early morning explosions on Wheeler Road in the town of Princeton, according to the Princeton Police Department.

Working with the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, Princeton police obtained a search warrant and coordinated with multiple agencies, including the Massachusetts Fire Marshal’s Office, Joint Terrorism Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, and Sterling Police Department.

An officer then conducted a planned traffic stop around 7 a.m. Thursday on Hubbardston Road in Princeton, uncovering explosives in Baldarelli’s truck, according to police.

Baldarelli, a resident of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of explosive devices. He is slated to be arraigned on that charge in Leominster District Court.

There was no immediate word on Baldarelli’s motive. Additional details could be released when he faces a judge.

The recovered devices will be rendered safe during a controlled detonation by the State Police Bomb Squad in Princeton. Authorities also planned to search Baldarelli‘s Wheeler Road.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

