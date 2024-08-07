Mass. Lottery’s new ‘Game of Thrones’ scratch ticket offers $500K prizes, trips to Napa Valley

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery on Tuesday launched a new “Game of Thrones” scratch ticket that features $500,000 grand prizes and trips to Napa Valley, California.

The hit HBO show’s bold logo headlines the ticket, which is printed on special platinum stock, and sits atop the iconic iron throne. It also features four different Game of Thrones symbols: House Baratheon, House Lannister, House Stark, and House Targaryen.

The ticket is a key number match style game, containing four “Winning Numbers” and 12 “Your Numbers,” according to the Lottery. If one or more of “Your Numbers” match the “Winning Numbers,” the player wins the corresponding amount.

There are three $500,000 instant grand prizes available in the game and one additional $500,000 prize winner will be selected in a final bonus drawing at the end of the game. Other instant prizes range from $5 to $5,000. One $10,000 prize and 22 $500 prizes will also be awarded over five second-chance drawings.

In addition to the monetary prizes, the Lottery will also surprise 20 winners in second-chance drawings with a trip for two to Napa Valley in the fall of 2025. While in Napa Valley, all trip winners will have a chance to participate in “The Seven Kingdoms Experience,” an event offering a shared prize ranging from $25,000 up to $7,000,000.

The lottery said trip winners will be randomly selected from non-winning tickets submitted into second-chance drawings.

The trip packages also include roundtrip airfare for two people, three nights at a four-star hotel and Napa and one night at a four-star hotel in San Francisco, and $1,000 spending money, among other accommodations.

The Lottery noted that the game’s overall prize payout is 76.5 percent and the odds of winning a prize are 1 in 4.20.

