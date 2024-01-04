Mass. Lottery to release new $50 scratch ticket with grand prize of $1M a year for life

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission is preparing to release a new $50 scratch ticket that offers a chance to win a grand prize of $1 million a year for life.

In February, the $50 “Lifetime Millions” instant game will be rolled out at retailers across the state, a Lottery spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

The “Lifetime Millions” ticket release will come a year after the lottery’s first $50 ticket, the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza,” was released in February 2023. That ticket offered three top prizes of $25 million.

In addition to three top prizes of $1 million a year for life, “Lifetime Millions” will offer lower-tier prizes of $2 million and $1 million, according to the Lottery.

The Lottery said that each winning “Lifetime Millions” ticket will have a minimum prize of $100, an 82% prize payout, and 10 “second chance” drawings.

