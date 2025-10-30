Mass. home improvement company abruptly closes, leaving workers and customers in the dark

WOBURN, Mass. — Newpro, a well-known home improvement company in Massachusetts, abruptly closed its doors on Tuesday, leaving employees without jobs and customers without answers.

Boston 25 News reporter Alyssa Azzara visited the company’s Woburn location at 26 Cedar Street on Thursday, where she described the scene as a “ghost town.”

There were no cars in the lot, locked doors, and no one inside.

Newpro closes

Sean Compton, a former measure technician at Newpro’s Wrentham office, said the closure came without warning.

“I got back to the shop, and I saw tears in my coworkers’ eyes, and I’m like, oh no, this is not good,” he told Boston 25.

Compton said he received a call midday Tuesday instructing him to report to the office, where he was told to pack up and leave. Some coworkers were notified of their termination via email.

Compton estimates he had over $1 million worth of pending customer orders on his iPad — all now canceled.

“Everything is basically canceled from what I’m told. We’re just done,” he said.

Employees, including 200 in Massachusetts, were also informed that their health insurance coverage would end on Friday.

Customers left in limbo, including Jim Brunner, are now wondering what’s going on. He drove to the Woburn officer in search of answers.

“We were supposed to have work done yesterday, starting yesterday, and nobody showed up, so I started calling all the numbers I could find,” Brunner told Boston 25 News.

Brunner took out a loan to fix his bathroom. But he got lucky.

“I’m thankful I haven’t paid any money because I was going to start prepaying,” Brunner said.

Boston 25 News learned that Renovo Home Partners, Newpro’s parent company, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, doing away with all six companies under its umbrella.

We tried to contact a Renovo spokesperson for comment on Thursday morning, but our email bounced back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group