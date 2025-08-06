Mass. Gov. Healey approves pay raise for public defenders after more criminal cases dismissed

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has approved a $20 hourly pay raise for public defenders in an effort to end their ongoing strike.

The raise, part of a supplemental budget signed on Tuesday night, aims to address the work stoppage that began in May.

Despite this increase, bar advocates argue that the $20 raise is insufficient to meet their demands for a $35 hourly pay boost.

Since the strike began, thousands of defendants have been left without representation, resulting in over a hundred cases being dismissed in Suffolk and Middlesex counties.

On Tuesday, 25 more cases were dismissed in Suffolk County.

This work stoppage has also led to dozens of individuals being released from jail.

The strike has highlighted the critical role public defenders play in the justice system, as their absence has caused significant disruptions in court proceedings.

