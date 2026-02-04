Mass General Hospital announces $35M gift from Irving Oil to advance cancer care

BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital has received a $35 million gift from Irving Oil to advance cancer care and enhance the patient experience, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The gift, announced Wednesday on World Cancer Day, will fund the creation of two major spaces within the Phillip and Susan Ragon Building, currently under construction on the hospital’s main campus.

This gift establishes the Irving Oil Limited Center for Urgent Cancer Care in Honor of Arthur L. Irving and the Irving Oil Limited Healing Garden in Honor of Arthur L. Irving.

The Center and the Healing Garden are centerpieces of the Phillip and Susan Ragon Building, which will house the MGB Cancer Institute and the MGB Heart and Vascular Institute, bringing leading clinical care, research, and innovation under one roof.

The late Arthur L. Irving served as president and chairman for Irving Oil, an international energy company with operations in Canada, New England, and Europe.

Over more than three decades of collaboration with MGH, Irving was “a staunch advocate for the hospital’s mission, funding initiatives that enhanced patient-centered care, fueled innovation, strengthened research, and expanded educational opportunities,” officials said in their statement.

“This new gift reflects both his enduring legacy and Irving Oil’s continued dedication to improving health and well-being in the communities it serves,” officials said.

Irving and his wife Sandra and daughter Sarah provided “much-needed” financial support to the hospital, officials said.

This includes the establishment of three Endowed Chairs in cardiology and cancer research, multiple research funds to advance cancer immunology, and the annual Arthur and Sandra Irving Cancer Immunology Innovation Retreat and Arthur and Sandra Irving Cancer Immunology Symposium, the only conference in cancer immunology dedicated to research career development.

“Arthur Irving believed deeply in the power of groundbreaking patient-centered clinical care, and this extraordinary gift in his honor will help us meet patients at moments of greatest need,” Dr. David Ryan, president of Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute, said in a statement.

“The Irving Oil Limited Center for Urgent Cancer Care and Healing Garden in his honor will fundamentally shape how patients and families experience cutting-edge cancer care at Mass General Brigham,” Ryan said.

The Phillip and Susan Ragon Building is expected to open in two phases — the Herb Chambers Tower in 2027 and the New Balance Foundation Tower in 2030.

It will be the largest building in MGH’s history, encompassing nearly two million square feet, and will serve as home to the future of cancer care and heart and vascular care at Mass General Brigham.

The Irving Oil Limited Center for Urgent Care in Honor of Arthur L. Irving will be housed in the Herb Chambers Tower, currently under construction, while the Irving Oil Limited Healing Garden in Honor of Arthur L. Irving will be located in the New Balance Foundation Tower.

The Center for Urgent Cancer Care will provide specialized care for cancer patients experiencing acute symptoms. It will provide an alternative to the hospital’s Emergency Department, offering a private setting that reduces patients’ exposure to other illnesses and accommodates health complexities that may impact their unique case.

The Healing Garden will offer an outdoor environment designed to promote emotional well-being. Patients, visitors and staff can use this space to have a meal or connect with nature between appointments.

Jeff Matthews, president and CEO of Irving Oil, said this latest gift reflects the values and priorities that have guided the company for more than 100 years.

“At Irving Oil, we believe in the importance of making a difference in the communities where we operate and New England has been our home for more than 50 years,” Matthews said in a statement. “This gift honors Mr. Irving’s legacy, underscoring his deep commitment to the value that people matter. Supporting initiatives that positively impact life and wellbeing is among the most profound ways we can make a difference in our communities.”

