Mass General Brigham cancels some surgeries, procedures, medical visits amid major software outage

BOSTON — Mass General Brigham canceled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits scheduled for Friday due to a major software outage impacting companies and airlines globally.

The outage impacting Microsoft services grounded flights and knocked banks offline and media outlets off the air. Microsoft 365 said the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”

“A major worldwide software outage has affected many of our systems at Mass General Brigham, as well as many major businesses across the country. Due to the severity of this issue, all previously scheduled non-urgent surgeries, procedures, and medical visits are canceled today,” Mass General Brigham said in a statement.

Mass General Brigham remains open to provide care to patients with urgent health concerns in the group’s clinics and emergency departments.

“We continue to care for all patients currently receiving care in our hospitals,” the healthcare provider added. “We have dedicated every available resource to resolve this issue as quickly as possible, and we apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our patients. It is our highest priority to ensure that our patients receive the safest care possible.”

Mass General Brigham facilities and services include Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, Mass Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham Community Physicians, Mass General Brigham Health Plan, Mass General Brigham Home Care, MGH Institute of Health Professions, McLean Hospital, Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Salem Hospital, Spaulding Rehabilitation, and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

Tufts Medical Center was also experiencing issues linked to the global tech outage.

In a statement, Tufts said, “We are aware of this global IT disruption and have been in close contact with the vendor. We are currently operating under an emergency management structure as we await a resolution of this disruption. During this time, we remain open and able to provide safe patient care.”

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s website was also down as of 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

