Mass. drivers urged to use caution on slick roads after snow blankets region

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Drivers heading out this weekend should use caution as road crews continue to clear snow across the region.

Boston 25 News reporter Alyssa Azzarra checked in from a rest stop off Route 3 in Plymouth on Saturday morning, where the highway was coated in snow earlier in the morning, but driving conditions were improving.

“When we arrived around 6 a.m., the roads were a mess—slick and slippery,” Azzarra said. “Now, they’re mostly cleared, but still wet, and temperatures remain cold.”

The snow that fell overnight into this morning is light and fluffy, making it easier for plow drivers to move.

One driver told Boston 25 that he’s been working since 1 a.m. and says the cleanup has gone smoothly thanks to the snow’s texture. However, wet pavement and freezing temperatures mean drivers should remain alert.

If you’re planning to shovel, experts say this type of snow shouldn’t be too tough to clear.

Drivers should allow extra time for travel.

