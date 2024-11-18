Mass Democrat on immigration: 'Our policy at the border has caused people to be afraid'

As Democrats continue to reflect on their 2024 election loss to Donald Trump, one Massachusetts lawmaker says the nation needs to do a better job of vetting and controlling the number of immigrants coming into the country.

“Our policy at the border has caused people to be afraid,” Rep. Stephen Lynch said during a forum hosted by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The Democrat from South Boston said his party needs to do more to address immigration concerns, especially in border states where the influx of undocumented immigrants has soared in recent years.

“There are people out there who want to be American citizens,” Lynch said, adding there are many who “want to be citizens for all the right reasons.”

“Our task, though, is to know who’s coming into this country,” Lynch continued. “[We need] to have an orderly process that does not scare the bejeezus out of people in Arizona, New Mexico, and California. We’ve got to know who’s coming into our country.”

Lynch, who has served in Washington since 2001, said the nation also has a responsibility to ensure those entering the country understand what is expected of them.

“Do they understand the social contract of what makes us all Americans? Do they understand what is asked of them,” Lynch said. “Are we teaching them what it means to be an American?”

Lynch did not name specific groups or organizations, but said some that are helping undocumented immigrants may be exacerbating the problem.

“God bless them, but there are some groups who – from the deepest and best part of their hearts – are trying to assist people coming into the United States,” Lynch said. “But the first thing they’re teaching them is how to get benefits they might not be legally entitled to, or how to avoid the law. So, are we teaching them the wrong things?”

Lynch’s comments came on the same day President-elect Trump said on social media he was planning to declare a national emergency and utilize U.S. military assets to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. Governor Maura Healey and Attorney General Andrea Campbell have previously said they will fight to protect the rights of all people in Massachusetts, and State Police say enforcing federal immigration policies is not in its mission. It’s estimated Massachusetts may now be home to more than 350,000 undocumented immigrants, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

Lynch did not address Trump’s potential deportation plans specifically, but did say immigrants are vital to the future of the U.S.

“Look, we need immigration,” Lynch said. “That’s going to be our success. But we need to it the right way, and I think we could turn the hearts of many people… if we create a process that is trustworthy.”

