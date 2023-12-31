Mass. blogger known as ‘Turtleboy’ shares message from jail days after judge revoked his bail

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy” shared a lengthy message from jail on Saturday night, days after a Dedham District Court judge revoked his bail.

Aidan Kearney, 42, of Holden, was ordered held in jail for up to 90 days last week on charges in connection with an alleged assault and battery incident at a Medfield home.

Kearney is accused of going to the home of an ex-girlfriend after he learned she’d been summoned to testify in front of a grand jury, shoving her, and threatening her.

After Kearney turned himself in to the police and appeared in court, he was escorted out in handcuffs.

This incident occurred hours after Kearney was arraigned on 16 felony charges for intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness in connection with the ongoing Karen Read murder case.

The Mass. blogger known as "Turtleboy" was escorted out of the Dedham courthouse in handcuffs

On his fifth night in jail, Kearney broke his silence, thanking his followers for their support and also vowing to get out of jail “one way or another.”

“Tonight is my 5th night in jail. For the first 48 hours, I was depressed and on the verge of tears constantly. I was not myself. Today, my parents visited me and every day hundreds of Turtle Riders send me positive messages of encouragement. Keep them coming. Especially the videos- I love the videos. I miss my kids dearly and it breaks my heart to be away from them, but I am no longer pessimistic,” Kearney wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I will get out of here one way or another and I will have a new outlook on life. The COs here are great people and have treated me well. I have always had tremendous respect for what they do. I will cry and hug a lot of people when I get out of here, but I will be stronger for this. I am an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow and earned my Wilderness Survival Merit Badge. I am a proud product of the Worcester Public Schools. They cannot and will not break me.”

For months, Kearney has aggressively accused members of law enforcement and prosecution witnesses of framing Read for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe. She’s charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Kearney has been leading the “Free Karen Read” movement.

25 Investigates reported earlier this month that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts is looking into the arrest and prosecution of Read by local and state police.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court 'Turtleboy' blogger called to court ('Turtleboy' blogger called to court)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group