Mass. AG Campbell sues Trump administration over efforts to dismantle Education Department

BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is co-leading a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and President Trump over their “unlawful attempt” to dismantle the Department of Education.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Massachusetts, seeks a court order to stop the Trump Administration’s push to eliminate the Education Department by cutting its workforce and programs.

Earlier this week, the Education Department announced plans to lay off over 1,300 of its more than 4,000 employees as part of a reorganization. The layoffs are part of a dramatic downsizing directed by Trump as he moves to reduce the footprint of the federal government.

McMahon had told employees to brace for profound cuts in a memo issued March 3.

In Massachusetts, K-12 schools receive nearly $2 billion annually from the federal government to support needs like special education programs, teacher salaries and benefits, social workers, professional development programs, after school programs, transportation, and reading and language specialists, according to Campbell.

“By attempting to dismantle the Department of Education which, among many things, funds educational programs that benefit low-income children and students with disabilities and enforces laws that prohibit discrimination in education, the Trump Administration is making it crystal clear that it does not prioritize our students, teachers or families,” Campbell said in a statement. “Neither President Trump nor his Secretary have the power to demolish a congressionally-created department, and as Attorney General but most importantly as a mom, I will continue to hold this Administration accountable for illegal actions that harm our residents and economy.”

In its lawsuit, the coalition argues that the Trump Administration does not have the power to dismantle the Education Department or override the statutory responsibilities required of it.

The coalition also argues that by drastically reducing its workforce, the Education Department will be unable to perform functions mandated by statute, including the various ways it supports elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education programs.

Attorneys general from New York, Hawaii, California, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin joined Campbell in filing the lawsuit.

