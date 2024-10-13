Martin Richard Road Race draws hundreds to Seaport, remembers 8-year-old killed in Marathon bombing

BOSTON — Under a thick, milky sky about a thousand runners gathered in the Seaport District Sunday, for the 7th annual Martin Richard Memorial Race... also known as MR8K.

The event raises about $100,000 for the Martin Richard Foundation, named after the youngest of the three spectators killed by the Boston Marathon bombing. Martin Richard was just 8-years-old.

“To continue to do things in Martin’s name is really what drives me every day,” said Bill Richard, Martin’s father. “Just to live his life for him in a way that he couldn’t.”

Richard remembers his son was feisty but fair. “He was always making sure that kids like him got a fair shot,” he said. “He just always had it in him to make sure that there was a sense of fairness. And so we try to carry those values forward.”

Martin was also competitive, his Dad said.

In that spirit, Alex and Ben Gianquinto signed up to run.

“I really want to get back in shape to qualify for the Junior Olympics,” said Alex, age 13.

Eleven-year-old Ben conceded he probably wouldn’t beat his brother -- but hoped for a pretty fast time of just over seven minutes a mile.

They are both too young to remember the communal trauma of the Marathon bombing -- but they know of Martin Richard.

“I know he sadly passed away at the Marathon bombing,” said Alex. “I think my parents would be very sad if the same thing happened to me -- so I feel bad for his parents.”

Martin Richard died at a road race. But that did not deter his family from setting up one in his memory.

“I think it was important for us to show ourselves, our kids, people around us, people we love that bringing people together for an event like this there’s really nothing to fear,” said Richard.

