Manchester, NH police investigating string of burglaries

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester, NH police are investigating a string of burglaries throughout the city.

According to Manchester Police on November 7 around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to the Parkside Convenience Store on Hooksett for reports of a burglary.

Upon arrival, officers noticed damage to two windows and a door. Surveillance video did capture a male entering the store around 1:30 a.m.

After speaking with the owner, police also learned that cash, cigarettes, and scratch tickets were also missing.

On November 11, police again responded to the store. According to police, this time, the board that had been covering the previously damaged window was on the ground.

Surveillance video captured someone prying the board off the window around 2 amm. Video shows the person entering the store and putting cash and cigarettes in a bag.

In the second burglary, the suspect is wearing a hood and his face is obscured.

Police believe the two burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information about these crimes should call Detective James Pittman at 603-792- 5551.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group